The robbery of a Scottsville convenience store has police seeking additional information.
The Scottsville Police Department said officers were called Sept. 30 to the Marathon Fastrac on Veterans Memorial Highway regarding a possible threat of violence.
When officers arrived, they found two store employees on the floor beside the cash registers, which were empty.
Three suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves were described to police, and two suspects were reportedly armed with knives.
Police learned $4,580.40 was taken from the store.
Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Scottsville police at 270-237-3611.
