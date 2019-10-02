Scottsville Primary Care will relocate Nov. 1 from 217 W. Main St. to 466 Burnley Road in Scottsville Medical Plaza, which is next to The Medical Center at Scottsville.
The new location will feature access to lab, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, telemedicine and minor procedures. Several physician clinics that offer access to specialists who travel to Scottsville will be on-site.
“We are excited for the relocation of Scottsville Primary Care, as it will offer a more convenient, modern and comfortable location for our patients,” said Eric Hagan, vice president of Med Center Health and administrator of The Medical Center at Scottsville. “With access to more services on-site at The Medical Center at Scottsville than we can provide at the clinic’s current location, we can better meet the needs of our patients.”
