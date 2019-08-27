SCOTTSVILLE – Nearly four years after the sudden disappearance of 7-year-old Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin – and the reeling news that a local man would face charges for her kidnapping, rape and murder – the Scottsville community has been left with an indelible mark.
Kristi Woolbright, who lives and works in Scottsville, said the small Allen County community has, at times, felt conflicted and out of sync with its identity as a town where “everybody knows everyone.”
“It’s hard to trust. You’re constantly wanting to know where your kids are. You’re constantly wanting to make sure that they’re OK,” Woolbright said Monday.
Woolbright said that at other times, locals have rallied around Gabbi’s family, hoping to shoulder some of the loss and ultimately seek justice for the bubbly girl who “always had a smile,” loved the colors pink, purple and blue and who “liked to ‘mama’ her little brother.”
“Gabbi’s made such an impact on so many people,” said Woolbright, who identified herself as a friend of Gabbi’s parents, Brian and Amy Doolin. “The whole community has just come together completely, wanting to see justice, wanting to see that the right thing happens.”
Sitting outside a local diner he owns that bears his name, Sam Carter called the violence “unreal” and said he’d never seen a crime like it, even during the four years he served as Allen County sheriff.
“It just brought reality to our community … bad things really do happen in the world,” he said.
At 7:40 p.m. Nov. 14, 2015, Gabbi was reported missing by her parents at Allen County-Scottsville High School, where her then-11-year-old brother, Alec, was playing in a football game.
Not even a half-hour later, her body was discovered in a wooded area in a creek behind the school.
Six days later, Timothy Madden of Scottsville, then 38 years old, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and murder in the case. Police said at the time that DNA evidence linked Madden to Gabbi.
Hundreds of mourners attended Gabbi’s funeral in Scottsville, and her death affected many across the region and even nationally, with nearly 1,000 people contributing more than $40,000 to an online fundraising campaign for the family.
At the time, Woolbright recalled another community member decorating the town’s square with pink and blue bows to honor Gabbi. “New bows have gone up, you know, every single year to keep that going,” she said.
On Saturday, with the start of his long-anticipated trial expected to begin early next month, Madden reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, thereby avoiding a trial – and the potential for a death sentence.
On the charges of kidnapping and murder, which both carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole, Madden pleaded guilty, according to Allen County Commonwealth Attorney Corey Morgan.
On the charges of first-degree rape and sodomy, which both carry a sentence of 50 years, Madden agreed to take an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to deny guilt in those crimes while still acknowledging enough evidence exists for a jury to find the defendant guilty.
In an email to the Daily News on Monday, Morgan issued a statement that read in part:
“The only way the Commonwealth would agree to the Alford pleas on the rape and sodomy is if the Commonwealth was allowed to present the evidence we have regarding the rape and sodomy at the sentencing hearing,” Morgan wrote.
“We believe that because Madden will not accept responsibility for those two charges, the community of Scottsville and Allen County should know the details of his crime and the strength of the Commonwealth’s evidence.”
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23-24.
Morgan wrote further that Gabbi’s parents were present for the hearing Saturday and “agree with this result.”
“This will not only keep Gabbi’s murderer from ever getting out of prison, but will also give at least some closure to the family and avoid them having to go through many years of appeals in the judicial process. In addition, it was important for them to hear Madden accept responsibility for the (kidnapping) and murder. There was not a dry eye among the family while the plea was being received by the court,” Morgan wrote.
Responding to the surprise news, Woolbright said she was “thankful” that the Doolin family would be spared further pain from a difficult trial.
“They don’t need that. They’ve been through enough,” she said.
Still, Woolbright expressed frustration about the length of the case against Madden, describing the conclusion as “bittersweet.”
Carter, the county’s former sheriff, said that while he believes in the justice system and in due process, “sometimes I think it takes a while to get there.”
Regardless of the case’s outcome, the Doolin family has the community’s support, he said.
“They’re a great family and we love them and we support them,” he said.
