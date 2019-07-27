A two-car collision on Scottsville Road has left one motorist dead.
Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police received a call from the Warren County Sheriff's Office about the collision, according to KSP trooper Daniel Priddy.
One motorist was killed in the accident and the other was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, he said.
Priddy said no other people were involved in the collision.
