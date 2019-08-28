Long-awaited traffic improvements on Scottsville Road might finally come true – or at least begin – in the next year.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to initially tackle problematic traffic on the thoroughfare with several small projects between the Greenwood Mall entrance on Bryant Way and Ken Bale Boulevard.
“I think anybody who has lived in Bowling Green or Warren County for any amount of time knows how Scottsville Road gets, really during anytime of the day, but particularly during peak travel times,” said Wes Watt, KYTC public information officer. “Doing the smaller, less-expensive improvements is something we can get done really quickly at a low cost, but will have a major impact on traffic flow and safety.”
Eventually, the cabinet will add road improvements through Ashley Circle, but it will not widen Scottsville Road to six lanes, as previously promised.
That’s a good thing, according to Joe Plunk, KYTC District 3 chief engineer.
“Anytime we can maximize the current footprint of the road, that's what we're trying to do,” Plunk said. “Major widening is very expensive. Scottsville is a major trunk lane for utilities. Moving those utilities can be more expensive than adding more lanes.”
The road doesn’t really need extra lanes – it just needs safer infrastructure to simplify road decisions, such as adding a raised median to prevent people from making risky left turns, according to Plunk.
Within the first phase of this road improvement project, KYTC will realign the left turn lane from Scottsville Road onto Ken Bale Boulevard.
“It’ll give us better sight distance and be much safer for motorists to turn when we get finish aligning it,” Watt said.
On Pascoe Boulevard, KYTC will switch the Scottsville Road intersection to three lanes, with right, straight and left lanes. At the same intersection, where there is a frontage road in front of some businesses, the department will realign the left turn lane onto the frontage lane.
KYTC will also create dual left turn lanes from Scottsville Road to Cave Mill Road and dual left turn lanes from Cave Mill to Scottsville.
Plunk described these additional left turn lanes as the most essential step in this project.
“There have been all these choke points along Scottsville Road. A lot of traffic was trying to make decisions, creating a bottleneck,” he said.
KYTC has already begun building area medians in several different spots along the Scottsville Road stretch. The finished medians will be similar to what KYTC recently added to Shive Lane, according to Watt.
The project is separated into four steps with estimated costs of $850,000 for the design, $825,000 for the right of way (purchasing properties to create the space for the additional lanes), $2.5 million for utility relocation and an estimated $3.9 million for the construction of the various extra lanes and medians. KYTC authorized funds to cover these individual costs, but the total project cost sometimes changes during the process.
"We won't know (the final costs) until everything is done," Watt said.
The design and right of way property purchases have been completed, and now KYTC is “in the middle of the utility phase,” Watt said.
The utilities located within the new lane territories are being relocated farther from the road.
BGMU has begun the process of transferring a transmission line and some distribution feeder lines to a new location. “We don’t anticipate being done until spring of next year,” said Christy Twyman, BGMU spokeswoman.
And from Three Springs Road to Bryant Way, BGMU will soon replace 17 street light poles.
“They’re coming into existing easement, where there’s existing street lights,” BGMU Manager Mark Iverson said.
BGMU recently accepted a vendor proposal for the replacement of these street poles, which will also include new LED lights, as BGMU is gradually replacing all of its street lights with LEDs whenever there is a bulb burnout or an opportunity with construction.
“Anytime we can add capacity and improve traffic flow, it’s a good thing,” Iverson said.
After that process is complete, the department will begin construction, potentially by early next year, according to Watt.
“There will certainly be some construction pains when the project starts, but when it’s all finished, we should see some really positive improvements,” Watt said.
