The U.S. Post Office at 5300 Scottsville Road will remain open on Presidents Day, Feb. 17.
A Postal Service news release said select post offices will be open for retail transactions, including passport services, on Presidents Day. Customers will also be able to drop off outgoing mail. Traditionally, post offices have been closed on Presidents Day.
There will be no street delivery on Presidents Day, but Priority Mail Express will be delivered.
Normal operations will resume Feb. 18.
