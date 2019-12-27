The Core, the fitness and recreation center in Scottsville that started as a YMCA in 2000, is looking to expand to meet a growing demand for gymnasium space in Allen County.
Ernie Stafford, The Core’s executive director, said a fundraising effort is planned, with a goal of raising the estimated $2.6 million needed to add 27,000 square feet to the 40,000-square-foot facility on West Cherry Street.
“We’re wanting to build a new multisport complex that would have three basketball courts as well as room for volleyball, archery and batting cages,” Stafford said. “It would be a great asset to the community.”
The Core cut ties with the national YMCA organization in 2014 and has been sustained largely by membership dues, donations and fundraisers. It now has more than 1,500 member units and, counting family units, has more than 3,600 total members.
Meeting the needs of those members and the youth sports leagues that use The Core’s current gymnasium is taxing the facility.
“We’ve really outgrown our facility,” Stafford said. “We have a little gym that used to be the Allen County High School gym. We have a lot of kids playing youth basketball and volleyball. It’s hard for us to run those programs out of this facility.”
Stafford envisions an expansion that will allow The Core to meet the demands of a growing county. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Allen County’s population has grown by 5.8 percent since the 2010 census count and now has a population of 21,122.
“There’s a huge need for a new gym,” Stafford said. “Allen County is growing, and over the next 10 years I expect we’ll continue to grow toward Warren County.”
That growth is showing up in the county’s youth basketball leagues, which have more than 800 participants this year.
Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper sees the need for an expansion of The Core.
“It’s a needed project,” Harper said. “They’ve been using the old Scottsville High School gym, but there comes a time when that’s not a good choice anymore.
“We need more gym space, and Ernie feels like a new building at his facility would be a good solution. Anything we can do to encourage kids to get involved in sports is a good thing.”
Harper said Allen Fiscal Court supports the concept of expanding The Core but may not be able to contribute financially.
“I’m not saying we’re not willing to help,” Harper said. “But fiscal court is mainly looking at expanding the county’s softball and baseball facilities. We’re trying to find the funds for one quadplex with four fields. People kinda demand that.”
The county fiscal court and the city of Scottsville do contribute to The Core through maintaining the lease agreement for the gymnasium and paying utilities, but the planned expansion will need the kind of community support that helped get the YMCA started in 2000.
Support from the Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation was instrumental in establishing the YMCA, and now Stafford is counting on more help from what he calls “an anonymous donor” that has committed to matching three-to-one whatever The Core’s capital campaign raises.
Stafford is working with Bowling Green’s Builders by Design to come up with a plan for the expansion.
“I feel like we’re going to do it,” Stafford said. “But we’re still in the early stages. As soon as we find out what the upfront cost will be, we can start fundraising.”
