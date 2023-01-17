SCOTTSVILLE — Less than four months ago, the building just up the hill from Allen County-Scottsville High School was a funeral home. Now, it’s more full of life than ever.
In one room, there’s a massive rainbow rug and sea turtle wall art. In another, there are blue, teal and orange cushions arranged in front of flat screen TVs meant for PlayStation, X-Box and Nintendo gaming. And in the line of sight of the front door is the centerpiece of the Scottsville Boys & Girls Club’s first permanent space – an air hockey table.
On Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day National Day of Service, national leaders from the Boys & Girls Club of America traveled from Atlanta and Washington, D.C., to finish the building renovations, unpack and assemble 24 pallets of furniture before giving the community a “sneak peek” at the site.
Lydia Latham, interim CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson, said it was a rewarding night after over two months of non-stop work.
Scottsville’s Boys & Girls Club started in January 2020, but in a temporary space – Allen County Public School’s Alternative Learning Center – that couldn’t be painted or rearranged.
Ever since the Franklin-Simpson club chapter began in 2007, Scottsville wanted one of its own. Latham said that the Allen County school system was so excited when they started talking about opening a site in Scottsville that it offered to provide buses to take the kids home after club hours.
Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper said that he visited the Franklin-Simpson chapter about five years ago with a group and was impressed.
“We were very excited about what we saw there, and just the hope that maybe some of that could come to Scottsville was unbelievable,” Harper said.
In the second half of 2022, everything came together to make a permanent space believable. In September, Brandi Harwood, the building’s owner, decided to get out of the funeral home business and sell the building to someone who would use it to contribute to the community.
Around the same time, the Kentucky Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs found out that their legislative lobbying had paid off – the Kentucky General Assembly voted to give each of the state’s 10 Boys & Girls Clubs $1 million for capital projects in the 2022-23 budget.
Then, the Turner Family Foundation and another anonymous family foundation showed interest and contributed funds to the project.
In late October, the national organization told Latham that they wanted to make the Scottsville club their Day of Service project, and added $115,000 to the pot for state-of-the-art equipment and furniture for the children’s and teens areas.
The entire cost for the building and all the renovations added up to approximately $1.7 million, Latham said. It was a lot of money to invest in a short period of time, she said, but it was worth it for the kids.
“(The Alternative Learning Center) wasn’t their own personal space,” she said. “They’re not going to have to sit in classroom chairs or anything now because we’re going to be able to be in our own space.”
In addition to the increased comfort and personalization, Latham said that the Boys & Girls Club helps children and teens find something healthy and productive to do in Scottsville. Staff are in contact with teachers and can continue facilitating learning even after school ends.
“You see improved reading, literacy rates go up, math skills go up, it’s all about helping them develop into calm, caring, community-minded citizens,” Latham said. “We teach healthy lifestyles. We’ll get into why you need to stay away from drugs and alcohol and all that kind of stuff, which is a huge problem in this area.”
Jim Clark, Boys & Girls Clubs of America president, said that the organization’s goal in its 5,000-plus clubs nationwide is to help youth become “productive, caring and responsible citizens.”
“It truly takes a village, and that’s a community in today’s words, to raise our young people,” Clark told community members at the Scottsville club’s unveiling Monday night. “And what’s special about this is a community coming together to make that happen. Too many times it doesn’t.”
Clark said that a team of designers visit clubs across the country to find the best practices, best layouts and best furnishings for new sites. But Scottsville, like each Boys & Girls Club, is unique.
“Every neighborhood is unique, and so we really believe strongly that each club needs to take on the personality of that community, or that neighborhood, if you will,” Clark said. “They’re all different.”