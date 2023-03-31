Corvettes, caves and Western Kentucky University are what people usually associate with Bowling Green.
But Bowling Green is also the home to the largest white squirrel population in Kentucky, as well as a host of arts-related talent.
To showcase these sometimes overlooked facts, a group of volunteers came together and the idea for the White Squirrel Arts Fest was born.
The festival, scheduled for April 21-23, coincides with the grand re-opening of the White Squirrel Brewery and will feature live musical performances, fine arts and crafts vendors, writers and authors booths, a youth talent show, youth and adult poetry slams and “maybe even a flash mob,” said Elaine Walker, vice president of the White Squirrel Arts Fest nonprofit board of directors and one of the organizers of the event.
Walker said the purpose of the festival is to celebrate the arts, and not just in one specific area.
“The festival was formed by a group of volunteers who are art nuts, which is very fitting with the squirrels,” she said. “We really want to celebrate that. Some narrowly focused festivals can rise and fall based on the popularity of the event, but ours is unique and will be different every single year.”
Kicking off the festival will be a concert at 7 p.m. April 21 at The Capitol Arts Center, featuring Seals & Crofts 2.
Local musician Dan Modlin is a friend of the group and has had the chance to play a couple of shows with them. He will open for them, along with singer-songwriter Paul Jefferson.
“A lot of groups will cover other people’s songs, but this group is different,” Modlin said. “They are actual relatives of the original Seals & Crofts and have tremendous respect for the originals. They don’t cut corners and they play the songs right. I can assure you this will be an outstanding concert.”
Seals & Crofts 2 out of Nashville is made up of singers Brady Seals and Lua Crofts Farragher.
“I’ve played several shows with Brady Seals,” Modlin said. “He’s a perfectionist and everything is right when he does it. He is, in his own right, a country music star.”
A founding member of the country super-group Little Texas and cousin of Jimmy Seals of the original Seals & Crofts, he wrote major hits like “God Blessed Texas,” and “What Might Have Been.”
Lua Crofts Farragher, daughter of original Seals & Crofts member Dash Crofts, got permission from her dad to use Seals & Crofts 2 as the band name.
“She’s a terrific vocalist and a very soulful singer,” Modlin said. “He (Dash Crofts) gave her and Brady permission to use the band name, as long as they put the number two after it. He knew they were very serious about it and would play the music right.”
Modlin said he has also had the chance to play with the group’s drummer, John Riffe, who, in addition to being a drummer, “is an incredibly good high harmony singer.”
The duo will sing some popular Seals & Crofts classics as well as some of their new songs.
“I compare this group to The Eagles,” he said. “Because The Eagles’ harmony is great. I think people are really going to be pleased with them.”
Modlin said he felt incredibly lucky when he found out the group actually had some time off and could perform at the White Squirrel Arts Festival.
“They are a fun group and nice people to deal with and we are really lucky to get them here,” he said. “And what’s great is that the tickets are only $5 apiece and kids 12 and under get in free, so I can’t imagine that we won’t have a packed house. It’s an incredible bargain.”
Walker said the low ticket cost is made possible because of a grant from Kentucky Tourism and that additional funding was provided by Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Ginger Cleary State Farm Insurance.
Other musicians will perform throughout the weekend on outdoor stages at Fountain Square and Circus Square parks.
Walker said that activities will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Shake Rag District, Warren County Public Library and WKU’s Hardin Planetarium.
“We are excited about the energy that will be created that weekend and we will build on it in the future so that people all over the region will put it on their calendars and visit Bowling Green,” she said.
— For more information about the festival, visit whitesquirrelartsfest.com.