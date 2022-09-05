The search continued Monday for a missing helicopter last seen flying in the direction of Glasgow on Saturday.
Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management received reports that a small executive turbine-powered helicopter was flying below radar, apparently to avoid storms in the area, as it headed to Tennessee.
Contact was lost with the helicopter, and law enforcement agencies tracked the pilot’s phone and iPad to Ohio County. Some hunters in Ohio County reported they had seen a low-flying helicopter headed in the direction of Glasgow, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman in a Facebook post asked anyone who may have information to contact him: “If you have seen a low flying aircraft or one that has actually landed please contact us immediately! Message us on this post or notify me directly at (270) 261-2560. If you have photos send them to me as well so we can pass on the information.”
The pilot has been identified as David Stone, but no other information had been released as of Monday morning and calls to Thurman were not immediately returned.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.
