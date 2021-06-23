Henry F. Moss Middle School’s site-based decision making council named Rita Daniels principal on Wednesday, hoping she will be a strong leader to guide students through a smooth transition back to full-time classroom learning this fall.
“I wanted to make a difference,” said Daniels, who currently serves as assistant principal at Warren Central High School, about her interest in the position.
Daniels will step into the new role July 1.
Out of Warren County Public Schools’ four middle schools, Moss Middle School is easily the most demographically diverse, according to data from the Kentucky School Report Card.
It’s also the most economically disadvantaged – with more than 80% of its students falling under that classification, which the state defines as “being program or income eligible for free or reduced-priced meals.”
Asked by the Daily News about her goals, Daniels said students who experience poverty face all sorts of assumptions about their ability to learn – but if they are given the education, the tools and the opportunity necessary to succeed, students can break that cycle.
A big priority, Daniels said, will be honing students’ writing skills as a means to boost reading achievement. All learning flows from a solid foundation in literacy, she said.
“If you can fix the reading aspect then it will impact everything else,” Daniels said.
Becky Graham, a teacher at the school who also sits on its site-based council, said Daniels made the strongest impression out of the candidates the council interviewed.
“We just felt from our interview that she had a really strong personality, strong leadership qualities that would be fitting for our school,” Graham said.
Tanisha Keller, a Moss Middle School parent on the council, agreed. “Her interview really showed us that she would mesh well with our children and our staff, and that she would be the person to run our school the way we want it run,” Keller said.
Prior to her role as assistant principal at Warren Central, Daniels spent 14 years at Greenwood High School. She began her educational career at Greenwood in 2001 as a business and marketing teacher and then served as an academic interventionist from 2011-2015.
“Mrs. Daniels has been instrumental in building a strong student-centered culture at Warren Central High School. Her experience and wisdom will be a tremendous asset as she transitions into this new role as the principal of Moss Middle School,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a news release. “Her strong instructional background and passion for all students are hallmarks of her leadership and she recognizes the importance of community involvement. Mrs. Daniels has demonstrated a commitment to the district’s priorities of ensuring safety, achievement, and opportunities for all students and I am extremely confident in her abilities. This is an exciting day for the Moss community and I look forward to what lies ahead for our students, staff, and community.”
Daniels succeeds David Nole, who took another job in the county school district.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdaily news.com.