Like a ghostly apparition searching for its home, a seasonal Halloween-themed store that has popped in and out of three different Bowling Green locations in recent years will be back again this fall.
Spirit Halloween, which operates more than 1,400 seasonal stores selling Halloween costumes, decorations, animatronics and accessories, will move into the vacant former LifeWay Christian Store space in Greenwood Mall in early September and remain there until shortly after Halloween.
The LifeWay store, a highly visible retailer because of its location near the mall’s main entrance nearest Scottsville Road, closed in 2019 and has remained vacant since.
Filling that 7,000-square-foot space, even temporarily, is a welcome development for a mall that is also still searching for a tenant to fill the 87,000-square-foot space left empty when anchor tenant Sears closed in 2019.
“With fall quickly approaching, we are excited to bring Spirit Halloween to Greenwood Mall,” Greenwood Mall General Manager Shelli Rose said in an email. “We’re always eager to welcome new tenants and are excited to offer this fun, seasonal retailer to our shoppers.”
There was no activity in the former LifeWay space last week, but Spirit Halloween has announced on its website that it is “coming soon” to the vacant space at 2625 Scottsville Road.
It will be the fourth location occupied by Spirit Halloween in Bowling Green since 2017.
The store moved into a portion of the vacant Kmart store (now Hobby Lobby) in 2017, set up shop in the empty Toys R Us building (now a Big Lots store) in 2018, and occupied the former hh gregg location in the Greenwood Marketplace shopping center in 2019.
The company’s website said the Bowling Green store is one of only three Spirit Halloween stores planned for Kentucky this season, with the other two being located in Louisville.
Founded in 1983, New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween was purchased by Spencer Gifts in 1999 and has since grown rapidly.
The company operated 60 stores at the time of the purchase and now has more than 1,400 locations across the United States and Canada.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.