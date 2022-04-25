Police investigating the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from a Bowling Green company have arrested a second person suspected of involvement.
Kristin Daniel, 31, of Park City, was arrested Friday by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on a charge of complicity to fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $10,000).
Daniel had been an employee at Geo Thermal Earth Works and a coworker of Elizabeth Paris, who was arrested last week on theft and fraud charges.
According to an arrest citation, deputies investigating the theft complaint found four charges made on a credit card belonging to the company owner's wife, who reported not being aware that the card had been issued.
The four charges, totaling $2,902.43, were made between Dec. 3 and March 4 at Gary Force Honda for work done on a 2006 Honda Accord registered to Daniel's husband, the citation said.
Authorities believe the card was opened by either Daniel or Paris, and four months of statements show a total of $14,324.80 in purchases, court records show.
WCSO Detective Robert Smith said in the arrest citation that he interviewed Daniel, who denied using the card.
When asked how her husband would have gained access to the card, Daniel denied that happened as well and then stated she wanted an attorney, the citation said.
"Daniel is suspected to work along with Elizabeth Paris to steal well over $200,000 from their employer," Smith said in the citation. "When Elizabeth Paris was arrested all credit cards on or in her desk were collected by the owner. The credit card that was used in this incident was placed on the desk of Elizabeth after she had been arrested. (Daniel) had returned the card to make it look like it had been there the entire time."
The citation notes that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are anticipated.
Daniel appeared Monday in Warren District Court for arraignment. Court records indicated a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and a public defender appointed to represent her.
Daniel is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 bond and is due to return to court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
The case against Paris has been referred to a grand jury.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.