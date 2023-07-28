Safe Haven Baby Box installed at BGFD station
Buy Now

A Safe Haven Baby Box is blessed by members of the Bowling Green Fire Department, city officials and community members after being installed at the BGFD Fire Station 7 located at 385 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Ky., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The climate-controlled baby box, now the 132nd in the nation and the 15th in the state of Kentucky, according to Safe Haven Baby Box Founder Monica Kelsey, will allow individuals to safely surrender a newborn baby with no questions asked and send immediate notifications to first responders of the surrendered infant. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

For the second time this year, an infant was safely surrendered for adoption at the Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you