A Safe Haven Baby Box is blessed by members of the Bowling Green Fire Department, city officials and community members after being installed at the BGFD Fire Station 7 located at 385 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Ky., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The climate-controlled baby box, now the 132nd in the nation and the 15th in the state of Kentucky, according to Safe Haven Baby Box Founder Monica Kelsey, will allow individuals to safely surrender a newborn baby with no questions asked and send immediate notifications to first responders of the surrendered infant. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
For the second time this year, an infant was safely surrendered for adoption at the Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box.
The baby was placed earlier this week at the box at BGFD's Fire Station 7 on Lovers Lane.
Katie McKee, BGFD spokeswoman, said the crew at Fire Station 7 was on a run at the time the infant was placed, and members of BGFD Fire Station 2 at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport responded in about four minutes to tend to the baby.
The child was transported to an area hospital for assessment and is now in the custody of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services awaiting adoption.
McKee said the child was found in good health when firefighters responded.
"The process we've put in place worked flawlessly, and that was the biggest thing," McKee said. "Everything worked the way it was supposed to work."
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a project helmed by Safe Haven company founder and CEO Monica Kelsey.
A firefighter and medic by trade, Kelsey was motivated to advocate for educating the public on safe haven laws and encouraging anonymous and legal surrender of infants after learning she was abandoned as a newborn.
The baby box at BGFD was dedicated in December and is the 15th such box to be placed in the state.
The box is climate-controlled and equipped with a silent alarm system to notify firefighters whenever an infant has been surrendered.
Instructions are printed in English and Spanish on the box, and the number for a crisis hotline is also posted at the site.
"We are thankful for the birth mother who loved her infant and we know that this baby will quickly be adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting the call," Kelsey said in a news release. "It is turning a tough situation into a beautiful family."
BGFD's box had previously seen use in February when a healthy infant was surrendered there. Firefighters on site were able to respond within about two minutes of the baby's placement.
A total of 156 Baby Boxes have been installed at sites in 10 states.
Thirteen babies have been safely surrendered for adoption through these boxes this year, with three of those occurring in Kentucky.
Under Kentucky safe haven laws, a parent can anonymously place a newborn baby at a staffed police station, fire station or hospital, a participating place of worship or an emergency medical services provider and shall not be considered to have abandoned or endangered the child.
A first responder accepting physical custody of the newborn must immediately arrange for the infant to be taken to the nearest hospital for any appropriate medical treatment.
