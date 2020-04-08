A Bowling Green man serving a five-year sentence for his role in a deadly shooting was denied shock probation for the second time.
Ronnie Guess, 41, is serving his time on convictions for reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence, charges to which he pleaded guilty last year.
Guess was charged in the shooting death of Justin Vaughn 18, of Franklin, who was shot April 8, 2016, as Guess was handling a gun while the two sat in Guess’ SUV in a Russellville Road parking lot.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson entered an order Tuesday denying shock probation for Guess, according to online records with the Kentucky Court of Justice.
It was Guess’ second request for shock probation, a form of early release available for state inmates who have been convicted of low-level felonies and who have served one to six months of their sentence.
Guess’ attorney, Chris Davenport, filed the more recent shock probation motion March 27.
Wilson denied the first shock probation motion in January.
At his first hearing requesting shock probation in December, Guess spoke about his actions for the first time in court.
“I live with regret every day,” Guess said in that hearing. “Sometimes I have nightmares about it. I wish it all was a bad dream and this never happened. ... I hurt deep down.”
Guess also said at that hearing that he considered Vaughn to be a good friend.
Vaughn died 19 days after the shooting on April 27, 2016, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Family members said he was a teenager with special needs who competed in area Special Olympics events and enjoyed attending his church.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting.
Guess was handling the gun in a playful manner when it discharged, court records said.
Afterward, Guess told someone in a vehicle parked behind the Yukon to hide the handgun somewhere in Pioneer Auto Sales, where the vehicles had been parked, court records show.
Davenport said previously in court that Guess was reckless in handling the firearm and did not appreciate the risk of doing so.
