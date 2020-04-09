There has been a second coronavirus-related death in the Barren River District Health Department's eight-county region, it was announced Thursday.
No further details about the person who died were immediately available. It is the first death in the Bowling Green region since it was announced March 30 that an 80-year-old Simpson County woman died after being diagnosed with the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
For the second day in a row, seven more cases were confirmed in the health department's district in a news release Thursday, including two new cases in Warren County and five new cases in Butler County.
The 75 total cases in the district include one in Hart County, three in Barren County, 10 in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 14 in Simpson County and 37 in Warren County.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that nearly one-fourth of the 1,452 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kentucky have recovered.
During his daily news conference in Frankfort, Beshear said at least 395 people have reportedly recovered and 228 are currently hospitalized, 105 of whom are in an intensive care unit.
He also confirmed 134 new cases Thursday and said at least 28 cases that had been previously reported were erroneous because they were either duplicates or the person tested lives out-of-state.
He added that six more people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died, increasing the death toll statewide to 77.
– This story will be updated.
