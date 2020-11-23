A Bowling Green man charged in the drug overdose deaths of two people pleaded guilty Monday
Scott Bernauer, 49, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of reckless homicide by complicity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Bernauer accepted a plea agreement that recommends a six-year prison sentence.
The charges to which Bernauer pleaded guilty were reduced from the more serious charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and the agreement also dismissed additional second-degree manslaughter and first-degree trafficking counts.
Bernauer admitted guilt in the death of Joshua Kinkade, 32, of Bowling Green, from a suspected heroin overdose.
Kinkade’s body was found Nov. 22, 2019 at an address on Parkhurst Drive.
Bernauer was arrested Nov. 25, 2019, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
An arrest citation said the Bowling Green-Warren Count Drug Task Force identified Bernauer as a participant in a heroin deal Nov. 22, 2019, in which he brought the drugs to the site of the transaction.
At Monday’s court hearing, which was conducted over Skype, Bernauer’s attorney, Taylor Broderick, said Bernauer acted as a runner for one of the other co-defendants and was a neighbor of his in a Bowling Green apartment complex, originally getting food and other items for his neighbor but eventually going on to participate in the drug transaction that led to Kinkade’s overdose.
Prosecutors alleged Bernauer was responsible for bringing the drugs from Tracy Boyd, the supplier, to Stephanie Silvano, who participated in the direct transactions.
Bernauer, who remains in the Warren County Regional Jail, is set to be sentenced Dec. 22.
Silvano, 43, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Silvano faces an eight-year sentence and has a Dec. 7 court date for her sentencing hearing.
Boyd, 52, of Bowling Green, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Prosecutors claim Boyd’s actions caused the deaths of both Kinkade and Matthew Dobring, 38, who died Nov. 24, 2019, in Louisville from a suspected overdose.
Boyd’s case is set for a trial starting May 11.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
