Bowling Green’s Cave Mill Road, already home to a bevy of apartments and hotels, will soon be adding the second location of a popular local restaurant in addition to more apartments and businesses.
Donatos, a pizza, salad and sandwich eatery that opened its first Bowling Green location on Fairview Avenue in 2017, is moving closer to setting up shop on Cave Mill Road as a way of enhancing its delivery business.
Spence Sheldon, the local franchisee for Columbus, Ohio-based Donatos, revealed in October plans to put a second Donatos in a development next to Dollar General store at 1823 Cave Mill Road.
Those plans moved closer to reality Thursday as the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County approved an amendment to the development plan conditions for a 6.37-acre tract that takes in 1823 Cave Mill Road and property on both sides of the intersection of Cave Mill Road and Cave Mill Station Boulevard.
The amendment changes the access point on Cave Mill Station Boulevard from 300 feet to 175 feet from the intersection with Cave Mill Road. Property owner James Cook said the change is needed to allow “better accessibility for businesses.”
Cook said he has no firm commitments from potential tenants at the location, but he said: “We’re getting some interest in the lots.”
He has a firm commitment for the portion of the property closest to the Dollar General, where Donatos will be part of a development that could have as many as four commercial tenants.
“The sale has been closed, and the design plans are finalized,” Sheldon said in an email. “Donatos will make that their second home, and we will start marketing for two or three other tenants.”
Sheldon said he decided to add the Cave Mill location because of customer demand.
“Customers are requesting a location on that side of town,” he said. “We get many calls that are out of our delivery zone. Our new location will be able to serve much more of our community.
“While we will be more delivery-oriented in this new location, we will have a dine-in area and also a smaller patio.”
Sheldon said he hopes to have the new Donatos open in late May.
Those developments will add to additional multi-family housing in the works for the Cave Mill area.
Owensboro builder Tommy Thompson was approved in October for a zoning change that will lead to development of 188 more apartments next door to the existing Cave Mill Apartments that Thompson developed in 2012.
The change from highway business to multi-family residential means Thompson can move forward with adding to the existing 223-unit Cave Mill Apartments.
Cook expects work on the apartments to begin “mid-summer.” He said the development will include apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.
“That area has been a good one, and it has plenty of amenities nearby,” Cook said after the October rezoning. “This is still a decent market for apartments.”
