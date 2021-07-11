GLASGOW – The second candidate for the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s superintendent position was interviewed Tuesday.
Melanie Reed, who is serving as EPB interim superintendent, expressed interest in the position shortly after former Superintendent Billy Ray left.
“She sent a request with resume just before the last regular meeting. Two members requested she be interviewed,” board Chairman D.T. Froedge said.
Reed sat in on the board’s interview with David Puskala, an account executive for Upper Peninsula Power Co. in Ishpeming, Mich. Puskala was the first person to be interviewed for the position.
The interviews have been broadcast on the EPB’s local cable television access channel, as well as on social media.
Froedge was asked about the process that allowed Reed to sit in an interview for a position she is seeking.
“I felt a compelling need for everyone including the public to see the interviews. Excluding Melanie would require an executive session and give the impression that we’re trying to hide something,” Froedge said. “She did get to see Puskala’s interview first, but it was public and anyone could see it. He did go first, his application came in first. I don’t know of anything from Puskala’s interview that would have aided her interview. The board already had the resumes and the questions were not a quiz but just a chance to get to know them.”
Board member Glenn Pritchard began Reed’s interview by asking about her most notable contributions to the EPB.
“I don’t know that there would be one that I’m most proud of because I think they are all very important. I would say the one that caused the most anguish but that we were also the most proud of is the rate change,” she said.
Coming up with new rates takes a lot of work with billing and software, plus data processing and talking with vendors over several years to reach the required goal, she said.
Board member Libby Short asked Reed where she sees the organization under her leadership in five years.
“I want to get this place back to the EPB it was before. In the last six years, we have gone through a lot of turmoil here. Through that time we have continued to provide the services that we have with great reliability. We’ve added services. We’ve done our best to push through and give what we could to the community,” Reed said. “I want to see that even more so. I want to see our customer service being at the forefront of the EPB.
“I want to see us back on top as far as when you hear anything about the Electric Plant Board you don’t hear the negative comments, but you hear ‘that’s a great group of folks there. We love the services that they provide.’ That’s what I want to see,” Reed said.
She then asked the board the same question and said the last two years have been a “rough environment for everyone.”
Froedge said he would like to see the EPB provide the best services at the lowest cost. He also said he, too, would like to see “the issues of controversy drop away.”
“I think a utility should just be a utility and stand out of the way and not get into all of the rancor that goes along with rates and fights and political considerations,” he said. “It’s just been a disaster.”
Froedge then asked Reed if she was happy with the new electric rates.
“I think we need to look in the future at adding back the variable rate structure in some capacity,” she replied. “I think there were customers who were very happy with that and I don’t agree with taking that completely away.”
Froedge questioned how Reed would handle aspects of the superintendent’s position that require the expertise of an electrical engineer.
Reed admitted she doesn’t know anything about engineering but said she felt the EPB has a capable staff that could handle tasks that require engineering.
“It’s not the superintendent’s job to do those jobs,” she said. “It’s our job to make sure those jobs are done.”
Reed then asked board members why they wanted to interview her.
Froedge pointed out that Reed had applied for the position and that he thought it was fair she be interviewed. He also said he had told her he thought she should be considered for the position.
“You know a whole lot about it and I also think we have an obligation to get the best person for the job ...,” he said. “We advertised. We haven’t gotten a lot of applications in, but we have gotten a few.”
Reed, a Glasgow native, graduated from Glasgow High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Western Kentucky University. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a licensed certified public accountant.
She previously worked as accounting manager for Glasgow Water Co.
She left Glasgow Water Co. to take a job with Campbell, Myers and Rutledge, a certified public accounting firm in Glasgow, where she worked before joining the EPB. She has been employed by the EPB for 13 years.