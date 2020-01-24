Two Bowling Green men are dead after a Friday night shooting in the parking lot of the O'Charley's restaurant in Bowling Green.
Elijsha Taylor, 21, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after suffering a gunshot wound, the Bowling Green Police Department announced in a news release Saturday morning. Michael Russell, 40, of Bowling Green, died Saturday after also suffering a gunshot wound and being taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to an update posted on the BGPD's Facebook page.
No arrests had been made as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and BGPD believes "there are prior connections/relationships between the victims and suspect. We are proceeding with our investigation believing the incident was related to a long-standing dispute between the involved parties."
An SUV that was mentioned in initial media reports Friday as having left the area after the shooting Friday is no longer being sought by police, as the driver returned to the scene shortly after police arrived, according to BGPD. And there is no evidence to suggest the incident is related to the O'Charley's business, according to BGPD.
The investigation into the incident continues, and BGPD asks anyone with information to contact police by calling 270-393-4000.
Police said Saturday that "current information suggests this was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public."
BGPD officers responded to the popular restaurant at 2717 Scottsville Road just after 10 p.m. Friday. There were several people at the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but there were no other injuries, BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said at the scene overnight.
Witnesses who were at the restaurant or in the area at the time of the incident told the Daily News they heard several shots ring out. One of them was Gary Winthrope, who said he was inside the restaurant when he heard an argument begin at another table.
"I heard like a lot of vulgar curse words," he said. "People were trying to deescalate the situation, but they were too late. It's really upsetting."
Winthrope said the altercation ultimately moved outside the building.
"I heard two shots," he said. "I couldn’t believe it. I mean, stuff like that only happens in movies.”
