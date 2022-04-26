A man accused in a plot to steal a safe containing jewelry belonging to the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Nicholas Enrique Cruz-Palacios, 42, of Old Hickory, Tenn., pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking (greater than $10,000).
Cruz-Palacios accepted a plea agreement that dismissed two additional counts against him and reduced the unlawful imprisonment and burglary counts from more serious charges.
The plea agreement recommends a 10-year prison sentence.
Cruz-Palacios was suspected of involvement in a July 13, 2020, home invasion of the Smallhouse Road residence where the safe was kept.
His attorney, Blake Beliles, said Cruz-Palacios’ role in the plot involved driving a van from Tennessee to Bowling Green that carried some other people who carried out the home invasion.
“He was not aware of all the details beforehand, but he became aware as the crime proceeded,” Beliles said.
As Cruz-Palacios waited in the van, his passengers got out, used WiFi jammers in an effort to affect any home video security system at the residence, forced their way inside and tackled and restrained a woman inside with zip ties, Beliles said.
The woman in the home suffered ankle and leg fractures in the incident, according to court records.
Cruz-Palacios was then directed to wheel a dolly into the home to take the safe, which contained jewelry estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Though (Cruz-Palacios) didn’t have a part in zip-tying the woman, he had a part in being there and her feeling like she couldn’t leave,” Beliles said.
The group left with the safe, and Beliles said Cruz-Palacios was paid $7,000 for his role in the crimes and told not to speak about it to anyone.
The incident was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department. Police reviewed security camera footage from the area, enabling them to focus on a white cargo van carrying men dressed in uniforms that made them appear to be delivery workers.
Detectives analyzing security footage learned that one of the robbers used the speaker phone function on a cellphone to communicate with someone who appeared to be talking them through each step of the robbery, according to prior court testimony.
City police, with help from the FBI, analyzed cell tower activity in the area around the time of the robbery, which allowed them to discover a phone number registered to Javier Nunez, a co-defendant.
Police surveilled Nunez’s residence and observed a van that appeared to have been used during the home invasion. Investigators served a search warrant at the residence and made contact with Nunez and Cruz-Palacios, who made statements implicating themselves, court records said.
Nunez pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more). He was given a 15-year prison sentence.
Cruz-Palacios will return to court July 26 to be sentenced.
Four additional co-defendants have pending cases.
Jeffery Weisman, Patricia Weisman, Marshall Belew and Frank Leonard are each charged with engaging in organized crime, complicity to commit kidnapping, complicity to commit first-degree robbery, complicity to commit second-degree assault and complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking.
The Weismans are accused of planning the jewelry heist and hiring the people who committed the home invasion, as well as having knowledge of the safe and its contents, as well as the security features of the Smallhouse Road home.
According to prior court testimony, Jeffery Weisman sold a large amount of Burch’s jewelry collection to her over the years and the Weismans are identified in court records as “close acquaintances” of the Burch family.
Belew and Leonard are identified in court records as operators of Tennessee-based jewelry stores.
Burch was WKU provost from 1998 until her retirement in 2010. She died in January 2020.
