The next phase of renovations at Bowling Green High School, set to begin in June, moved ahead Monday when the district’s school board authorized a project cost estimate totaling $24,583,665.
The board also approved agreements with construction manager Alliance Corp. and design firm Ross Tarrant Architects, along with a list of change orders that will ultimately result in a cost savings of about $11,000.
During the meeting, project manager Greg Hosfield of Ross Tarrant walked board members through designs for portions of phase two renovations, including additional classrooms, a new 700-seat auditorium and auxiliary gym and a replacement for the school’s natatorium.
City schools Superintendent Gary Fields said the auditorium is meant to offer a versatile performing arts space. He compared elements of its design to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s space, though it will lack a fly space above the stage.
“We’re trying to create a space here that is useful for all forms of chorus, music, orchestra performances,” along with theatrical productions and school assemblies, Hosfield said. “That’s something that doesn’t exist in the current high school.”
After undergoing its metamorphosis through the multiphase renovation project, school district leaders say BGHS students will be able to tap into new, state-of-the-art facilities. Phase one included adding about 90,000 gross square feet to the school with a two-story structure containing most of the school’s classroom space. Students will use this portion of the building while the rest of the school is remodeled in phase two.
According to the district, phase one encompassed adding new space for the freshman LEAD Academy; the Medical Arts Academy; English, math, social studies, science, special education and English language learners departments; as well as band, choir and orchestra classrooms. A kitchen, located behind the arena, is also included in phase one.
On Monday, the board also approved a project closeout document for improvements to Bowling Green High School’s softball facility totaling $212,640.60. With the project complete, Fields lamented that the school’s softball players are unable to enjoy the facility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our softball facility looks incredible,” Fields said. “It’s sad that we’re not getting to use it, but I guess the good news is that eventually we’ll get to use it.”
