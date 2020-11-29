After being put on hold because of economic uncertainty spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the second phase of downtown Bowling Green renovations is moving forward.
The first phase, which was competed in 2019, involved new sidewalks, fixtures, crosswalks and landscaping around Fountain Square Park, as well as eliminating the interior turn lanes and squaring off the park.
The second phase, which was slated to begin this year before it was put on hold, will involve extending the improvements further out from Fountain Square, including the sections of East Main between Center and Chestnut streets and down State and College streets from where the first phase ended to Sixth Avenue.
The first phase cost the city about $4 million and this second phase is predicted to cost $2.5 million to $3.5 million, said Greg Meredith, city Public Works Department director.
“We are in the final design phase” for phase two, Meredith said.
Prior to the first phase of the downtown work, officials from the city and the consulting firm hired to spearhead the project held a series of public meetings to gather input on proposed designs. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented those meetings this year. Instead, city officials met individually with impacted property owners.
“Public input was a challenge, but I think we had a great solution,” Meredith said. “For the most part we had good attendance,” and the city garnered positive feedback “on the look of downtown.”
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he thought the first phase of downtown renovations “went well.”
“It was a significant update to the atmosphere of downtown,” he said, adding that he hopes the second phase will extend that updated atmosphere around the city’s core.
With the aesthetic of the improvements established, the phase two work will mostly entail building new sidewalks, restriping roads and adding bike lanes, as well as new plantings and fixtures “to match what was done around Fountain Square Park,” Meredith said.
For areas in the phase two footprint with relatively new sidewalks, such as in front of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, the sidewalks will not be replaced.
The goal with the enhancements is to not only freshen the look of downtown but make it more user-friendly for pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit, Meredith said,
As for a timeline, a “best-case scenario” is that work could start next spring with completion by the end of 2021, Meredith said.
