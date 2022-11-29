Gov. Andy Beshear has made improving Kentucky infrastructure, from bridges to roads to broadband Internet, a cornerstone of his administration.
Over the summer, Beshear announced the first round of broadband Internet grants. The over $89.6 million was awarded to 47 grant applicants, including 12 Internet service providers and local governments across 36 counties.
Now, Beshear is back for round two. This time, the grant pool is significantly larger, at $206 million. This just about completes the $300 million the 2021 and 2022 Kentucky General Assemblies allotted toward unserved households and businesses.
Grant applications will be reviewed by the recently-created Office of Broadband Development until Feb. 6, 2023.
To be selected, applications should include a partnership between high-speed Internet networks owned, operated or affiliated with local governments, nonprofits or cooperatives, according to a news release.
In 2017, Kentucky ranked 47th in broadband speeds and capacity, according to KentuckyWired.
The FCC National Broadband Map shows that while nearly all of the Commonwealth has access to 25/3 megabits per second fixed broadband download and upload speeds, the minimum FCC standard, only 78% of residential areas and 60% of business entities have the next highest speed, 100/20 Mbps.
This puts the state at a disadvantage when it comes to bringing in business or job seekers and makes digital work and learning more inaccessible.
Much of the issue is the rural nature of Kentucky, in which households and businesses are often far from each other and a central broadband source. Internet service providers are disincentivized from serving some of these households and businesses because of the high costs of service.
KentuckyWired has been working around this issue since 2015 by building out a central Internet infrastructure system across the state, much like the interstate system, to which Internet service providers can connect to be closer to the entities needing service.
KentuckyWired takes care of the middle mile so that ISPs can afford and are incentivized to build out the last mile. The state owns the KentuckyWired infrastructure while a private company operates it.
After the second round of high speed internet grants, this partnership is the next step toward broadband expansion in Kentucky, Beshear said in a news release.
“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is not only essential to our future economic growth; it is critical infrastructure that is as vital as roads and bridges,” Gov. Beshear said. “These grant funds help us ensure we are reaching every corner of the commonwealth by helping more families have high-speed internet for the first time.”
BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said that southcentral Kentucky counties are in different spots after this summer’s broadband symposium, which went over feasibility maps.
Some, like Warren County, have been more aggressive in going after the grant funds, while others are just now considering their options, Sexton said.
In Butler County, a unique partnership between Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. and North Central Telephone Cooperative is aiming to bring broadband to its most rural areas, he said.
But in about half of the region’s counties, new judge executives will take over in the next month, so any broadband efforts are “at bay” until the new leaders take office and decide their priorities, Sexton said.