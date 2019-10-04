The federal judge who will resentence Rene Boucher has started the process of informing attorneys on how to prepare for that hearing.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which vacated Boucher’s 30-day sentence stemming from his 2017 assault of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, issued its mandate Tuesday directing U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky to resume control of the case.
Special Judge Marianne Battani on Wednesday issued an order for attorneys involved in the case to enter their appearance for the record.
The U.S. Probation Office is preparing an updated pre-sentence report ahead of Boucher’s second sentencing hearing, the date of which has not been determined.
Once the attorneys receive the pre-sentence report, they will each have 14 days to make any objections.
Federal prosecutors will then have a phone conference with Battani and Boucher’s attorney in order to set a date for the sentencing.
Each side can file a sentencing memorandum setting out their argument for a particular sentence for Boucher 14 days before the hearing date.
Paul was tackled in his yard by Boucher on Nov. 3, 2017, the culmination of what court documents characterize as a property dispute in which the senator left piles of yard debris near Boucher’s property line in the Rivergreen subdivision on multiple occasions, with Boucher taking it upon himself to have the debris removed.
The night before the assault, Boucher attempted to dispose of one pile of debris by burning it, giving himself burns in the process.
The tackle left Paul with multiple rib fractures, and the senator later contracted pneumonia and eventually had surgery to have a part of his lung removed.
Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and Battani sentenced him to 30 days in prison, which he served at a federal penitentiary in Illinois.
Federal prosecutors had requested a 21-month sentence and appealed Battani’s ruling to the federal appeals court, arguing that the sentence imposed was too lenient.
Matt Baker, Boucher’s attorney, has maintained the 30-day sentence was appropriate in light of the fact that Boucher was initially charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault in state court.
A three-judge panel with the federal appeals court found that Battani failed to take into account the extent of Paul’s injuries and gave too much weight to Boucher’s background as a physician, Army veteran and churchgoer when she handed down the 30-day sentence.
