Confirmed Kentucky coronavirus cases rose to nearly 6,000 on Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed at least 159 new cases.
Beshear also confirmed eight additional virus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll statewide to 283.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, said Warren County now has 447 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 770 total cases in BRADD’s 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 183 in Butler, 38 in Edmonson, 31 in Simpson, 22 in Barren, 19 in Allen, 15 in Logan, eight in Hart, six in Monroe and one in Metcalfe.
The Barren River District Health Department reported Wednesday 724 total cases – and now 15 total deaths – in its eight-county region. Of those 724 cases, 184 have recovered. The health department said there are 470 cases in Warren, 122 in Butler, 40 in Edmonson, 30 in both Logan and Simpson, 21 in Barren, 10 in Hart and one in Metcalfe.
The 15 deaths reported by the health department include six in Butler, four in Edmonson, two apiece in Warren and Simpson, and one in Logan.
There are at least 23 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments due to different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Two (2) deaths after all this government tyranny over the last 8 weeks while the thousands and thousands of households and individuals who lost their jobs and ability to provide. Much less the suicides, drug abuse, child abuse, to name a few. Two people out of a population in Warren County of 133,362 people. And the SCAM-DEMIC continues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.