There are now two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Warren County, with a new case in an 80-year-old woman being announced Thursday evening by the Barren River District Health Department.
The first Warren County case was announced Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear. Well-known Bowling Green attorney David Broderick, 73, confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday that he is the county's first coronavirus patient.
Broderick received treatment at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and was discharged Thursday.
"The good news is I've probably weathered the storm," Broderick said
The 80-year-old woman is a Greenview patient as well, the hospital confirmed Thursday.
Beshear announced Thursday afternoon that Kentucky's total confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to at least 47, as well as the state's second death connected to the outbreak – a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County.
The state's 47 confirmed cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Harrison, Franklin, Bourbon, Clark, Montgomery, Kenton, Warren, Henderson, Christian, Daviess, Pulaski and Lyon counties.
“With more labs on board for testing, we were prepared for the number of cases to rise," health department Director Matthew L. Hunt said in a Thursday evening news release. "This increase reinforces the need to follow Governor Beshear’s recommendation for Kentuckians to avoid gatherings both large and small.”
As of Thursday afternoon, at least 639 people have been tested in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A color-coded map on the KDPH's COVID-19 information website – govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 – includes Warren, Barren, Allen, Simpson, Logan, Edmonson and Hart counties among counties where between one and 15 people have been tested for the virus to date. Butler, Metcalfe and Monroe show zero tests have been performed there.
Local health officials are working with KDPH to trace the recent histories of both local patients in an effort to determine who else might have been exposed to the virus.
Kind of strange that 2 people "love" this report and 5 think it's funny. Do you "love" the fact that someone is sick? Or do you "love" that appropriate action is being taken? As for the "funny" responses, I'd like to know what that's all about. Sadism?
I am going to give 2 that used love as meaning they are sending their love. The laughing emojis I can not give any explanation for. Stupid is as stupid does!
