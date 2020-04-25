A COVID-19 testing site set to open Tuesday at South Warren High School will remain open for a longer period of time than initially announced, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.
Bowling Green is one of nine Kentucky cities that will have COVID-19 testing available free of charge to anyone who wants to be tested, thanks to a state partnership with Kroger. A total of 11 sites are being organized statewide.
Plans originally called for drive-through testing to be available at SWHS from Tuesday through Thursday, with local officials hoping that more than 300 people would be tested each day.
All slots for testing during that time filled quickly, and Beshear announced Saturday at his daily briefing that testing will now be available Friday and into next week.
Beshear said that he had received an email from Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon about the fully booked testing site and noted Saturday that testing sites in Louisville and Lexington have also "seen very significant demand."
"In Bowling Green, they are seeing a significant number of cases and we want to be there for them," Beshear said.
The governor said anyone interested in signing up for a test during the second week may do so beginning Wednesday.
Anyone wanting to register for a testing appointment can do so online at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or by calling 888-852-2567.
Beshear also announced 171 new cases of the virus, including 19 new cases in Warren County, five in Butler County, four in Barren County, two in Edmonson County and one each in Allen and Simpson counties. It is unclear whether those cases have previously been reported by the Barren River District Health Department – in its most recent update on Friday, the health department said there are 344 cases in the eight-count region it serves, including 207 in Warren County.
Five additional deaths due to the virus were also announced Saturday, though none was from the Bowling Green region.
The governor also said he has talked with the state's unemployment insurance group about people who applied for benefits last month and have not received help.
"You ought to hear from somebody this week and we ought to get your claim resolved," Beshear said. "If you've signed up in March and you haven't been helped, that is absolutely unacceptable. This week I want to see very significant progress because you deserve it."
The governor reiterated that it appears the number of new cases in the state has plateaued and stressed that a 14-day decline in the rate of new cases will be among the benchmarks for reopening many businesses and facilities shuttered in the wake of the pandemic.
A partial lifting of restrictions on health care centers is set to begin Monday, with non-urgent and emergent health care facilities allowed to reopen under certain guidelines.
Asked a question about a county looking to do a phased reopening of businesses there, Beshear said that he will listen to plans that have been put together by county officials, but it is more likely that any phased reopening would be done on a regional basis instead of in individual counties.
"We're going to have to have a concerted action plan if we are going to save lives," Beshear said, noting how Warren County and other western Kentucky counties have seen many cases of the virus. "If a county makes a wrong decision and there's a big outbreak, that sets the entire state back."
The governor was asked about demonstrators who had gathered outside the Capitol on Saturday in opposition to his actions related to the coronavirus, and who could be heard intermittently as Beshear spoke.
Questioned about whether Muslims are still allowed to congregate in mosques – an apparent reference to the holy month of Ramadan, which began Thursday – Beshear said his executive orders apply to every single mass gathering and decried the "fear tactics" the protesters had used "to divide one another."
"(The orders) don't single out religion, a judge recently ruled that in one of our cases," Beshear said. "To my knowledge, there isn't a single mosque open across Kentucky."
