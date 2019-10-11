Closing a small section of a Bowling Green road could have a big impact over the next two weeks.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office in Bowling Green announced this week that a section of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass between Park and State streets will be closed for up to two weeks beginning Monday.
The closure is needed to accommodate continued work on the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities water treatment plant near 31-W and Chestnut Street.
KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said a signed detour will utilize Fairview Avenue and Kentucky Street for re-routing traffic along the busy street.
Because of its proximity to the Med Center Health campus and related offices of medical professionals, Watt said the closure could affect a lot of people.
“This closure could certainly have a major impact on the area,” Watt said. “It is amplified because of the medical professionals in that area. That’s why we want folks to know ahead of time. We don’t want people being surprised.”
Work on the $47 million water treatment project that will increase the plant’s daily capacity from 30 million to 45 million gallons has caused a one-lane shutdown of the same section of 31-W since Sept. 23.
When that lane closure was announced, BGMU Water/Sewer Systems Manager Mike Gardner said a full closure of the section of road was coming as BGMU relocated a large storm sewer line.
Gardner said the full closure could last for as long as 14 days, but he said connecting the new storm sewer line to the water treatment plant could be completed more quickly.
Watt is also hopeful that the impact of the road closure will not last long, but he has been taking steps to ensure that local residents are aware and ready to make a detour around the area.
“We’re communicating with BGMU to get the message out to everybody that travels through that area,” Watt said. “We’re doing our best to make sure everyone impacted by the closure has been informed.
“It’s not a long stretch of road that’s affected, but it’s a high-volume area. I’m hoping and I’m optimistic that it won’t take the full two weeks.”
