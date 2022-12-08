Security presence was increased Thursday at city and county schools, while Allen County Schools closed in response to an online threat.
The message was posted Wednesday night on a Lexington-based website, according to a statement from Bowling Green High School principal Kyle McGraw on the Bowling Green Independent School District Website, which termed the post a “potential safety threat.”
The Daily News has seen a copy of the threat, which includes references to other mass shooters and rambling political attacks. The post threatens to livestream a shooting.
BGHS, Warren Central High School, Allen County-Scottsville High School and U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are referenced in the post, as well as police officers.
Allen County Schools announced Wednesday night that its school facilities would be closed Thursday.
Additional law enforcement patrols took place Thursday at BGHS, WCHS and Warren Elementary School, which is closely situated to Warren Central.
“We’ve been working very closely with our local law enforcement and we’re confident that having our students in school was the best and safest place for our students to be today,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said Monday afternoon.
The Bowling Green Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in attempting to determine the origin of the message.
