The Warren County Public Library will host “An Evening with Amy Sedaris” at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The free event will also be streamed live on Zoom.
Sedaris is an actress, author and comedian who is best known as co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinella, of the comedy series “Strangers with Candy,” in which she also starred. She is also part of the playwright duo “Talent Family” with her brother, David Sedaris.
A two-time New York Times best-selling author, Sedaris has published books such as “I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence” and “Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.”
As an actress, Sedaris has recently become known for her role in the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian.”
“An Evening with Amy Sedaris” is a conversation that could go anywhere, according to Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager for the library.
The event is the library’s first major event since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bailey said.
“It’s our first entry back into the community,” Bailey said. “We transitioned well to virtual and online programming when COVID first hit, and now we’re on the cutting edge of the library opening back up.”
Due to social distancing guidelines, Thursday’s event has a limited number of in-person tickets available and are limited to two per person.
The event will be streamed via Zoom, but registration is required. Registration ensures that attendees will be emailed the Zoom link, Bailey said.
– To get tickets or register for the Zoom stream, visit warrenpl.org. For more information, call 270-781-4882.
Commented