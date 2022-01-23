Survivors of the deadly tornadoes that tore through Bowling Green last month are finding that obtaining relief to help recovery efforts can be a complicated, time-consuming process fraught with confusion.
A nonprofit agency specializing in disaster recovery has teamed with city officials to hold seminars that aim to remove some of the mystery for people attempting to rebuild after a natural disaster.
Disaster relief organization SBP held seminars Thursday and Friday at the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services building that offered advice to storm survivors navigating the process of applying for federal funding and then working with reputable contractors.
Founded in 2006 by a couple who volunteered to help people displaced by Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, SBP has grown to have a nationwide reach, with offices in six states and Puerto Rico and a mission to reduce the time between disaster and recovery.
“There’s tons of federal resources and insurance that folks can maximize those benefits from and put them on the path to recovery a lot sooner,” said Andy Stofleth, executive director of SBP Bahamas who was on hand for the seminars. “It’s just a very complicated process, so we want to demystify that ... there’s some nuanced information that we want to make sure folks are aware of so they feel empowered to go forward and advocate for their own resources.”
At a seminar Friday, presenters from SBP encouraged survivors to be their own strongest advocate at every step of the process.
Survivors were advised to make a detailed list of damage to their homes and document the damage with notes and photos when preparing for an on-site inspection by FEMA.
If FEMA denies an application for assistance, survivors should file an appeal within the 60-day time frame set aside to appeal any decision, and SBP members walked survivors through the necessary steps of that process.
“If you get a rejection from FEMA, it’s not the end of the road,” Stofleth said. “It may just mean you have to provide more documentation ... even if you get denied, you need to submit something to keep from getting booted out of the process and starting over from square one.”
For survivors who have obtained relief funds through either FEMA or an insurer, it becomes crucial to find a reputable contractor to do the home repair work.
At the seminar, survivors were urged to obtain detailed, written estimates from at least three contractors and take other steps to protect themselves from contractor fraud, including making sure the contractor performing the work is properly licensed, never disclose the amount of a FEMA settlement up front, get a written contract and never pay with cash or in full up front.
City international communities liaison Leyda Becker said that SBP contacted the city to ask about holding the seminars, and Becker recognized the importance of getting information out to the local immigrant and refugee population, many of whom suffered substantial damage from the storm.
The seminars have provided important pieces of knowledge both to survivors who have attended and to local officials who can share the information with others still recovering.
“Working closely with those families in the immigrant and refugee community, I know how difficult the post-recovery process will be,” Becker said. “Talking to people about the FEMA process, several people have been denied and they wonder what happens next. One of the resounding messages is don’t give up. It’s a long process, but you’ve got to be patient ... unless you’ve gone through something like this before, you wouldn’t know a lot of these things going in, like getting different estimates from contractors and not disclosing settlement amounts.”
Stofleth said that SBP has been on the ground in other communities affected by last month’s storm to offer similar assistance, and the agency is hosting an event this week in Bowling Green for government officials in the area to give them a better understanding of the long-term recovery process from a natural disaster.