It was a rare day Monday at the Bybee Avenue home of Imogene Garmon, and not necessarily because Kentucky’s junior U.S. senator came by to visit.
Garmon was home during working hours, something that hadn’t happened often during the previous six decades.
Garmon owned and operated Imogene’s Alterations on Nutwood Street for more than 30 years before health concerns led the 88-year-old in February to close the shop where she had wielded her seamstress tools for a long customer list that included U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, and his wife, Kelley Paul.
That experience as a customer, plus Garmon’s previous 30-plus years in the grocery business, led the senator to select Garmon as the latest winner of the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week awards he has been presenting across the state.
“You exemplify the work ethic that we honor through these awards,” Rand Paul told Garmon during a quick visit before heading back to Washington. “Small businesses like yours are the engine of our economy.”
The senator was joined by his wife in presenting a copy of the Congressional Record in which Garmon was singled out as winner of the small business award.
Kelley Paul said it was particularly gratifying to recognize someone in Bowling Green and someone she has done business with for years.
“You are the perfect example of what a small business should be,” Kelley Paul told Garmon. “I’ve been coming to you for more than 20 years. You always have supportive things to say to customers. I’m proud of you and love you. We’ll miss seeing you at your business.”
Garmon was honored for starting and growing Imogene’s Alterations, but that entrepreneurial venture represents only about half of her professional career.
Before teaching herself to sew and launching the alterations shop, Garmon worked for more than 30 years in the meat department at Kroger.
But it was through her own business that Garmon displayed the kind of work ethic and customer service that Rand Paul looks to honor through his position as ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
The senator said he has recognized more than 50 Kentucky small businesses, including such Bowling Green-based businesses as Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner and Batteries Plus Bulbs.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Garmon said of the recognition. “It’s kinda tear-jerking.
“My customers are my life. I’ve always tried to treat everyone the same. I hope they’ll still come to see me.”
Since closing her shop nearly two months ago, Garmon has come to realize how much she was valued by those customers.
“I thought I had made some friends, but I didn’t know how many,” Garmon said. “People who used to come to the shop have called me and sent cards. I think I got some cards from people I don’t even know.”
It’s not surprising to granddaughter Kelley Haynes that Garmon is feeling some love in retirement.
“I’m very proud of her,” Haynes said. “She always worked incredibly hard, and she’s one of the most resilient women I have ever known.”
While she says it’s depressing to see all the fabric and tools now stored in her garage, Garmon was grateful for the visit from the Pauls as a fitting cap to her career.
“I just loved all my customers,” she said. “I would love to do it all over again. I don’t think I’d change a thing.”
