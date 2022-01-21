...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are
forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain
alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being
upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 23.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, meets Friday with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities workers while holding a copy of the congressional record in which he praises the work of BGMU crews after the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The response of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities workers and the utility crews that helped them after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Bowling Green is now part of the historical record of the U.S. Congress.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, visited BGMU on Friday to thank the linemen and their supervisors who worked the long hours needed after the destruction brought by the deadliest storm in the state's history.
"I live here, and I saw what a disaster it was," Paul said. "We saw how hard the linemen worked. It was just extraordinary. We should praise people who work hard."
BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson said the utility's crews worked 16-hour days and were joined by crews from Georgia, Tennessee and other parts of Kentucky to restore power much more quickly than he originally thought possible.
Iverson said 24,000 of BGMU's 31,000 customers were without power immediately after the tornadoes.
"By the end of the second day we were down to 5,400 customers without power," he said. "That was our core outage."
The storm damaged or destroyed 52 transmission poles and about 200 smaller distribution poles, leaving plenty of work for BGMU workers and the visiting crews.
"When the storm hit, I thought we were looking at three to four weeks (to restore power)," Iverson said. "We were finished materially in 12 days, although we still had calls after that."
In the Congressional Record entry, Paul acknowledged the work required to make that happen.
"We have a long road to recovery," Paul wrote, "but if we all display the perseverance our linemen and Kentuckians demonstrated, the commonwealth will soon be back better than ever."
Paul talked with front-line workers and presented a copy of the Congressional Record to BGMU.
"It's great to meet them personally," said the senator, who also visited with utility workers in Webster County earlier in the week. "Sometimes you take people like this for granted."
