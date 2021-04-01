RUSSELLVILLE – Talk of raising corporate tax rates to pay for President Joe Biden's plan to make improvements to the nation's infrastructure is enough to put U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, in full-blown Festivus mode, airing his grievances.
Speaking Thursday at a gathering of Logan County business and political leaders at Russellville's historic Caldwell House, Paul railed against Biden and a Democratic Party he said "has drifted toward some extreme positions."
"I think people want their roads repaired and the infrastructure improved," the senator told the crowd of about 50 people. "But there are other ways to do it."
Paul said lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%t in 2017 was "one of the good things that (former President Donald) Trump did.
"What's good for corporations is good for workers. A lower (corporate) tax rate helps everybody to get jobs."
In keeping with his libertarian leanings, Paul in 2019 proposed a "penny plan" that would cut 1% from the federal government’s non-infrastructure discretionary spending and direct that money to infrastructure spending.
He has also floated the idea of re-directing money now going to foreign aid and spending it on infrastructure.
Neither idea has gotten any traction, and Paul hopes Biden's plan to spend $4 trillion on infrastructure doesn't either.
Paul compared that idea to the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which he said contained far too much waste.
"Why don't we help those who need it?" Paul said, saying that many who haven't suffered financially during the pandemic are still getting checks through the latest stimulus.
"The $2 trillion package that the Democrats passed, 90% of that has nothing to do with COVID," Paul said. "A lot of it is to bail out New York, Illinois, California and other states for their profligate spending ways.
"It's bailing out poorly run Democratic governments, and it just puts the country further in debt."
Paul didn't limit his grievances to Biden's infrastructure package.
As could be expected from someone who has made headlines for his televised squabbles with U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Paul went maskless Thursday, as did most in the friendly crowd.
"I think it's about time we got back to normal," he said, emphasizing his desire to put the pandemic and its restrictions in the rear-view mirror. "It's time for businesses to open and schools to open."
Paul, echoing opinions he has expressed to Fauci in Senate hearings, said those who have either been infected with COVID-19 or been vaccinated against the disease should feel free to ditch their masks.
"There are a large number of ignorant people who think the vaccine works but natural immunity doesn't," said Paul, who last year survived a bout with the disease. "Those who've gotten it, why should they be forced to wear a mask or be vaccinated?"
Paul's message resonated with the crowd in Logan County, where his wife, Kelly Ashby Paul, grew up, but he acknowledged that his political party is at a crossroads after losing the White House and control of the Senate in last year's elections.
Paul, who will be running next year for his third term in the Senate, believes the GOP can still learn lessons from Trump's 2016 victory.
"President Trump did a good job of bringing working-class people into the party," he said. "At times there has been this sense that Republicans are this country-club party. Trump brought in a lot of working-class people, and I think that was good for the party.
"There's still room for us to grow. We need more African-American voters, more Hispanic voters and more Asian-American voters."
Closer to home, Paul pointed to huge Republican majorities in both houses of the Kentucky General Assembly as evidence that the GOP is strong in the commonwealth.
"In Kentucky I think we're growing, and the reason is that the national Democratic Party has drifted toward some extreme positions that rural church-going people don't agree with.
"Kentucky has a large rural population that is conservative."
