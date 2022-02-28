When Hope House’s new Program Living for Women facility opens its doors to residents March 15, it will open with the support of Bowling Green Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul.
The couple toured the new building Monday at 461 Glen Lily Road.
Hope House’s new initiative will act as a recovery center for women facing addiction, incarceration, homelessness and abuse.
The center includes living quarters, offices, classrooms, a kitchen, a food pantry and a family visitation room for counseling.
Rand Paul said Hope House’s latest expansion and outreach would benefit the community.
“If anything, if’s lofty, but it’s very practical what they are trying to do for people,” he said. “I think there is almost no end to the problem. The problem is just enormous. We are all seeing it. It’s a devastating problem, but I really do think Hope House will save some, and we have to do everything we can.”
The Coalition for Public Safety awarded Hope House a $100,000 grant to help fund the facility’s construction.
Kelley Paul said the coalition picked Hope House for the grant from more than 100 applications from across the country.
“This Program Living for Women is really addressing key problems that we are having right now – not just in Kentucky but in the nation,” Kelley Paul said. “I just felt so inspired to see this beautiful space. It’s going to give so many women a feeling of hope and opportunity that no matter what is going on in their lives, they can have a fresh start here.
“Once you are someone who is caught in the web of addiction and perhaps even been incarcerated, there’s a spiral of violence or even loss,” she said. “So, to be welcomed into a beautiful new space like this with people who are working with them, encouraging them and wanting to put them on this path to wholeness again is going to lift anyone’s spirits.”
Kelley Paul cited statistics that show one in four incarcerated women in the U.S. are either pregnant or have a child who is under 1 year of age.
“This doesn’t effect just the women – it effects their children and the future of those kids,” she said.
Kelley Paul said the addition of Program Living for Women to Bowling Green was part of a “hopeful time for our community.”
Hope House Ministries Executive Director Bryan Lewis said the facility was “critically important” to the area.
He also specifically pointed out Kelley Paul’s efforts to help make Program for Living Women a reality.
“She contacted us after they had done a tour of our main office a little over a year ago, and they said this (the grant) had come up and we said ‘Absolutely,’ ” Lewis said. “The timing was perfect because we were trying to finish construction here, and we were able to put those dollars to work immediately.”
Lewis said Hope House has hired three staff members who will lead the new program.
