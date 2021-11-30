Kentucky lawmakers have a lot on their plates heading into next year’s legislative session, which will hinge on the development of a two-year state budget and likely no shortage of federal and state money to spend.
During a wide-ranging news conference Monday at Western Kentucky University’s Center for Research and Development, Kentucky Senate Republican leaders discussed their budget priorities – along with an ongoing feud with Gov. Andy Beshear over the GOP’s plans for redistricting legislative districts.
The news conference was held ahead of a retreat GOP state senators plan to hold at the center in mid-December to work out their priorities for the session.
Beshear’s insistence that he see a plan for redistricting before summoning lawmakers to Frankfort had Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, crying foul.
“It is not his role to set policy. It is ours,” said Stivers, who said Beshear has made his approval of any redistricting plans a condition for calling a special session.
An impasse between the two parties seemed apparent, potentially forcing lawmakers to extend the filing deadline beyond Jan. 7 for candidates vying to compete in next year’s elections.
Stivers told reporters the deadline would hinge on the governor’s decisions.
“I don’t plan to go to the governor on anything. He knows we’re ready. He should call us into a special session,” Stivers said.
Handling the redistricting question before next year’s lawmaking session, which is set to kick off Jan. 4, would be ideal. However, Stivers also said the legislature could be ready with a plan as soon as one week into the regular session.
“We can be ready. It just takes drafting to put the maps and the language together,” Stivers said. “Where the districts are is our prerogative and (Beshear) can either veto it or not, and if he does in the regular session, we’ll override.”
Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the Kentucky House and Senate.
Responding to Stivers’ remarks, the governor’s spokeswoman, Crystal Staley, told The Associated Press that Beshear’s “door is open” but he has had “zero requests” from Senate leaders for a meeting on redistricting.
Staley said in a statement to the AP that “no governor could call a special session without being formally asked, without a meeting with legislative leadership, without seeing a single piece of paper.” She said Democratic lawmakers also need to be consulted.
Stivers also discussed the implications for Warren County – one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing counties – when it comes to redistricting and representation.
The optimal number for a state Senate district is 118,000 people, and for House districts, 45,000, Stivers said. Both figures can range plus or minus 5%, Stivers said.
“Warren County is going to have more than just a state senator, as it has for the past 10 years,” Stivers said. “You can see that where there’s population density, there’s going to be more representation, and you just have to extrapolate that out to understand what this region will get.”
Warren County has grown to a total population of 134,554, according to the 2020 U.S. census, adding more than 20,000 people since 2010.
Asked about raises and pay incentives for state workers, Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, said that will be a key priority during next year’s legislative session.
Wilson said his caucus had a plan to extend pay incentives to health care workers in an effort to entice them back to Kentucky but said Beshear “made it a political pawn” during September’s special session.
“It’ll be something that’ll be discussed” going forward, Wilson said. “You have to really decide who are the essential people that work all the time and who actually should get that funding, because if you take the $400 million that the governor wants to do and you broke it out among all the people that work, they’d probably get about $500. So that’s not very effective.”
Stivers said the legislature will likely have to take some action related to pay for state employees because the private sector is outcompeting the public sector, leading to a brain drain within state government.
Still, that priority has to be weighed against other spending obligations, Stivers said.
“Everybody would love pay raises, but you have to do things in context of the whole,” Stivers said, adding the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System has asked his caucus to increase its appropriation by $200 million.
“Until we see the consensus forecast, it’s impossible to say what we can and can’t do,” Stivers said.
That said, “we’re going to have to change our salary structure for state employees because we can’t recruit and retain and keep those (employees) because the private sector is paying so much more,” Stivers said.
Wilson said the state is short by about 3,000 nurses, and “that is huge for us.”
Along with initiatives to entice workers back to Kentucky, Wilson said his colleagues are weighing reciprocity agreements with other states to streamline licensing requirements, which vary from state to state and are a stumbling block for skilled out-of-state workers.
Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens, R-Greensburg, also threw out the idea of tax credits for remote workers and infrastructure investments to ease their commute to work.
Addressing the prospect of tax reform, specifically pivoting from income to a consumption-based model, Wilson said there have been “high-level conversations” with the Kentucky House, proposals for which would need to originate there.
“There’s nothing concrete about that, but I’m sure that all of us would like to see that,” Wilson said.
