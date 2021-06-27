A network of southcentral Kentucky senior centers will resume normal operations July 6.
The Barren River Area Development District and Community Action of Southern Kentucky plan to reintroduce various activities and exercise programs in 13 regional senior centers, said Kathy Fugate, senior center program director for Community Action.
“We will still be requiring people to wear masks and practice social distancing inside of the buildings,” Fugate said.
In addition to bringing back several programs, the senior centers will revise meal delivery practices. After months of receiving meals exclusively through contactless methods, such as curbside delivery, senior center members can pick up a to-go meal from a dining location beginning in July, Fugate said.
“People will be allowed to eat around other people, but they will need to practice social distancing,” Fugate said. “We will probably have shifts that will limit the number of people who can be in one space at the same time.”
Although the senior centers are bringing back some entertainment options, visitation restrictions will still be enforced on July 6, Fugate said. A few speakers from outside of the senior center community have been allowed to step inside the buildings, but the general public has not had access to the senior centers since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Fugate hopes people of all ages will soon be able to spend time with their loved ones inside the senior centers.
The 13 senior centers in the southcentral Kentucky region may not have identical policies, so before they head out the door, visitors should ask their local centers about what services are being offered, Fugate said.