A sentencing trial remains to be scheduled for a man who admitted killing his housemate.
A status conference for Justin Denihan that had been set for Monday was continued to May 26, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said in a text message.
Denihan has pleaded guilty to charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He admitted killing Kelly Hackett, 48, on Aug. 19, 2017, at her home at 95 Pleasant Place Way in Plano.
At the time Denihan, 26, entered his guilty plea in February, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise directed him to return to court in April for a status conference, during which a date was likely to have been set for a trial in which a jury would decide Denihan’s sentence.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted most court proceedings and caused a cessation of in-person services at justice centers statewide, and the hearing set for April had been continued to Monday.
Denihan pleaded guilty to all counts against him without a plea agreement in place. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and could receive up to 55 years or life with no chance at parole for 20 years.
Hackett’s death was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned Denihan had brought his father to Hackett’s house and showed him a storage tote that had been taped shut and contained Hackett’s body, according to prior testimony and court records.
In an interview with detectives, Denihan confessed to strangling Tackett and then wrapping an extension cord around her neck, then-Detective Brett Kreilein testified in a 2017 court hearing.
Tackett was found with an L-shaped cut across her chest, which authorities determined was made through her clothing after she died, leading to the charge of abusing a corpse against Denihan.
“He said (Hackett) was better off and that was basically his only explanation,” Kreilein testified in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.