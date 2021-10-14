The admitted gunman and the man convicted of being the mastermind of the deadly robbery of La Placita market are scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
Jorge Caballero-Melgar, 36, and Jonny Reyes-Martinez, 32, are set to appear in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to be sentenced on a number of charges related to the March 17, 2017, robbery of the Morgantown Road business, during which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene.
Reyes-Martinez pleaded guilty to charges of murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Caballero-Melgar was convicted by a jury this year of the same murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiring to possess a firearm during a crime of violence charges as Reyes-Martinez, as well as a count of illegal reentry after deportation.
No documents have been filed by federal prosecutors or by attorneys for either defendant that request a specific sentence, but the offenses for which both men have been convicted carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Five people were charged with various crimes in connection with the robbery, which was investigated initially by the Bowling Green Police Department and eventually involved the efforts of the FBI.
A cellphone recovered at the scene enabled law enforcement to develop suspects, eventually uncovering a far-ranging criminal conspiracy in which a group of 13 people based in Nashville took part in robberies of mainly Hispanic-owned businesses in four states, according to court records.
Reyes-Martinez admitted firing the fatal shot during the robbery, testifying at Caballero-Melgar’s trial that he and Jose Adan Mejia Varela entered the store with the intent to steal money.
Reyes-Martinez also testified that Caballero-Melgar provided him with the handgun used in the robbery, and that he struggled with Cruz near the entrance to the store before the gun discharged, striking both Varela and Cruz, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Other witnesses at Caballero-Melgar’s trial testified that he selected the businesses to be robbed, supplied co-defendants with weapons, maintained phone contact with the robbers as the crimes took place and received an equal share of the money stolen from each business.
Varela, who pleaded guilty to the same offenses as Reyes-Martinez, is serving a sentence of 12 years and two months in prison.
Two other people, Lilian Duron and Estrellita Soto, pleaded guilty to a robbery count, admitting to entering La Placita prior to the robbery in order to glean details about the business to share with the other co-defendants.
Soto is serving a sentence of five years and 10 months. Duron received a four-year sentence.
