GLASGOW – A former Barren County Middle School teacher’s sentencing in three cases involving improper sexual contact with a student was delayed after his attorney was allowed to withdraw from representing him.
William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, appeared Friday in Barren Circuit Court, where he was to have been sentenced in each case.
Gardner had pleaded guilty in one case to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and a count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
In a second case, Gardner pleaded guilty to one additional count of each preceding charge plus a count of tampering with a witness.
A third case, in Metcalfe Circuit Court, resulted in Gardner pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Gardner signed a plea agreement recommending he serve a 17-year sentence on all counts, but in court Friday, he indicated an unwillingness to proceed with sentencing, saying he would have liked to have additional time to review the evidence against him before he pleaded guilty.
“I just wish I had some more time to digest what I was looking at instead of making the decision the same day,” Gardner said.
Gardner’s attorney, Johnny Bell, said that his client spent a day reviewing the discovery evidence with him before entering the guilty plea in September.
After Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander allowed Bell and Gardner some time to discuss the issue, Bell asked to be removed from the case.
“I don’t want to speak with (Gardner) again, he wants to do his own deal,” Bell said.
Barren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner said that if William Gardner wished to have a new attorney appointed to represent him and was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, no additional offer to resolve the cases would be extended and John Gardner would prepare all three cases for trial.
“I don’t think there’s grounds to set aside the plea,” John Gardner said.
Alexander reset the case for Jan. 30.
William Gardner came to the attention of authorities in 2019 when the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about allegations that a then-13-year-old juvenile had been subjected to sexual contact by the teacher.
The juvenile reported during an interview at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center that there were at least five occasions in which sexual contact occurred with Gardner, according to an arrest citation from Oct. 26, 2019.
Gardner was brought to the sheriff’s office in Barren County for an interview.
“During that time (Gardner) admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female juvenile on three different occasions,” the 2019 citation said. “(Gardner) also admitted blocking the female juvenile on Snapchat because he thought someone may have found out about their relationship and feared getting into trouble.”
After Gardner was released on bond from the Barren County Corrections Center with charges pending in the 2019 case, he was arrested again in July 2020 after reportedly having contact with the same juvenile in violation of the terms of his bond.
BCSO investigators learned Gardner had reportedly taken the juvenile to the Horse Cave Motel that month, with surveillance video footage from the hotel showing Gardner and the juvenile arriving together at the motel, court records said.
“Gardner exited the vehicle with the juvenile victim,” BCSO Detective Adam Bow said in the arrest citation from 2020. “They then entered the room that Gardner had rented. They stayed in the room around an hour. They then exited the room and Gardner returned to the area of the victim’s residence.”
The juvenile later reported additional sexual contact took place and that William Gardner had told her not to testify against him in the pending 2019 criminal case.
The case in Metcalfe County involves allegations of illegal sexual contact with a minor there on three occasions between May 1 and May 16, 2020.
If convicted at trial as charged, William Gardner faces up to 70 years in prison.