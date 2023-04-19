The sentencing of a Tennessee jewelry store executive who admitted involvement in a scheme to steal a safe full of valuables from the home of the late Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch has been postponed.
Marshall Belew II, 53, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., was scheduled to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court to be sentenced on charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at more than $10,000.
Identified in court records as the president of American Jewelry in Brentwood, Belew was accused of involvement in a plot that culminated in the invasion of the Burch family home on Smallhouse Road in which intruders tackled and restrained a woman in the house, causing her to suffer ankle and leg fractures.
The intruders then took a safe believed to have contained more than $1 million in jewelry.
Belew was one of six people to have been charged in the incident, four of whom have pleaded guilty.
His sentencing was rescheduled for July 24, according to an order from Warren Circuit Judge John Grise that noted that additional time was needed to check with surrounding counties for the possibility of work release for Belew.
The Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has recommended Belew serve a 10-year prison sentence pay $462,500 in restitution and will oppose probation.
The home invasion took place on July 13, 2020.
Belew pleaded guilty in January, acknowledging in court that he had been approached by two co-defendants about a plan to steal the safe from the Burch residence.
Those co-defendants, Jeffery and Patricia Weisman, have pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges and await a trial set to begin next month.
Belew said he was aware that additional co-defendants, Javier Nunez and Nicholas Cruz-Palacios, agreed to take part in the actual home invasion.
“I came to Bowling Green that morning,” Belew said in January when he pleaded guilty in court.
“I didn’t go to the residence, but I was in Bowling Green.”
Belew said he met with them near the state line of Tennessee and Kentucky and took delivery of the stolen safe and brought it to another co-defendant’s home.
“We opened it, took the contents out and sold the contents,” Belew said.
“We split the money evenly after that.”
Nunez and Cruz-Palacios have pleaded guilty to multiple offenses in the case, and Nunez was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Cruz-Palacios was given a 10-year sentence.
Frank Leonard, operator of a Franklin, Tennessee-based jewelry store, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity ($10,000 or more) and faces a 10-year prison sentence.
Leonard’s sentencing is set for June 5.
Belew’s plea agreement dismissed additional charges against him that would have netted him up to 70 years in prison had he been convicted by a jury.
The agreement requires Belew to provide complete and truthful testimony against any co-defendants who go to trial.
