The sentencing of a man who admitted involvement in a plot to steal jewelry that belonged to the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch is on hold until after he testifies against his co-defendants.
Nicholas Cruz-Palacios, 42, of Old Hickory, Tenn., is awaiting sentencing on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking (greater than $10,000).
Cruz-Palacios pleaded guilty to the charges in April, reaching an agreement with prosecutors that recommends a 10-year prison sentence.
Sentencing had been scheduled for Tuesday, but Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron and Cruz-Palacios’ attorney, Blake Beliles, agreed to continue the sentencing until after the trial for two co-defendants, Jeffery and Patricia Wiseman, is completed.
“We believe the trial is a go at this point,” Cohron said Tuesday in court.
The plea agreement requires Cruz-Palacios to testify truthfully at any trials involving his co-defendants.
Six people have been charged in a July 13, 2020, home invasion of the Smallhouse Road residence where a safe containing the late provost’s jewelry was kept.
At the time he pleaded guilty, Cruz-Palacios acknowledged that he drove a van to the home with some other people who forced their way into the home and tackled and restrained a woman there with zip ties.
Cruz-Palacios was then directed to wheel a dolly into the home to take the safe, which contained jewelry estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, Belies said in an earlier hearing.
A co-defendant, Javier Nunez, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking. He is serving a 15-year sentence.
Court documents allege Jeffery Weisman and Patricia Weisman had a hand in organizing the robbery and hiring the people to carry it out.
According to prior court testimony, Jeffery Weisman sold a large amount of Burch’s jewelry collection to her over the years and the Weismans had been close acquaintances of Burch’s family.
The couple are charged with engaging in organized crime, complicity to commit kidnapping, complicity to commit first-degree robbery, complicity to commit second-degree assault and complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking.
They are set to go on trial together Aug. 16 in Warren Circuit Court.
Two other people, Frank Leonard and Marshall Belew II, face the same charges as the Weismans and are due back in court July 18 for pretrial conferences.
