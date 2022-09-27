The sentencing for a Bowling Green woman who admitted guilt in connection with a fatal drug overdose was postponed Tuesday.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, was to be sentenced Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court on charges of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Smith had admitted responsibility for causing the death last year of Brandon Reed, who court records indicated died Oct. 17 or 18 from an overdose.
Two of the possession charges resulted from incidents that were not related to the investigation into Reed's death.
A plea agreement recommends Smith serve a 10-year sentence.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said Smith's attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy, was ill and unable to attend court Tuesday for the scheduled hearing, prompting the sentencing to be postponed to Oct. 25.
Smith pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count during an August court date, acknowledging that she supplied Reed with heroin that ultimately led to his death.
“He overdosed next to me in the car and I Narcanned him and brought him back,” Smith said in August, referring to the brand name for naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. “Then he went home, locked himself in the bathroom and overdosed there.”
Reed's death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded to a probable overdose death on Old Nashville Road on Oct. 18.
According to court records, detectives interviewed several people during the investigation and seized multiple cellphones, later obtaining search warrants to review messages that enabled criminal charges to be brought against Smtih.
A grand jury indicted Smith on charges of engaging in organized crime, second-degree manslaughter and four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, but the plea agreement dismissed the organized crime charge and three of the trafficking counts while reducing the remaining trafficking charge to possession.
The other two possession counts to which Smith had pleaded guilty stemmed from separate incidents that occurred in January, when she was found with fentanyl in her possession while in a parking lot outside a local business, and March, when law enforcement serving an arrest warrant found heroin and methamphetamine in her possession.
