The sentencing of a Tennessee-based jewelry store operator convicted in connection with the theft of a safe full of jewelry from the home of late Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch has been delayed until after the trial of two co-defendants.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise agreed Monday to continue the sentencing hearing for Frank O. Leonard until June 5.
Leonard, 38, of Franklin, Tenn., has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity (valued at $10,000 or more).
A plea agreement Leonard reached with prosecutors calls for a 10-year prison sentence.
A sentencing hearing previously scheduled for Monday was reset.
Six people have been charged in connection with the theft of Burch's jewelry collection, which police said occurred during a July 13, 2020, invasion of the Smallhouse Road home in which the safe was kept.
Of the six people charged, four have pleaded guilty.
According to statements in prior court hearings, Leonard was not present for the invasion, but did travel to Warren County on the day of the event and communicated with the robbers from an off-site location.
A person in the home was tackled by the intruders and restrained with zip ties, leading to ankle and leg fractures, court records show.
After the safe was removed from the home, it was taken to Tennessee where it was opened and the valuables removed from the safe.
Leonard is said to have been paid with the proceeds from the sale of some of the stolen items.
Two people who participated in the burglary, Javier Nunez and Nicholas Cruz-Palacios, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and theft by unlawful taking.
Nunez also pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree assault and is serving a 15-year sentence, while Cruz-Palacios, who has received a 10-year sentence, pleaded guilty to an additional charge of second-degree burglary.
Marshall Belew, a Tennessee-based jewelry store owner, pleaded guilty last month to charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking and awaits sentencing.
Belew has said in court that he had been approached about a plan to steal the safe and admitted to selling off the stolen jewelry after the theft was completed.
Jeffery Weisman, a Bowling Green jewelry dealer, and his wife, Patricia Weisman, have been indicted on charges of engaging in organized crime, kidnapping by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity.
They are accused of having knowledge of the safe and its contents, and court records claim that Jeffery Weisman had previously sold a number of pieces to Burch, who died in 2020.
The couple is set to go to trial May 16.
