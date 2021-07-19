The sentencing for the man described by authorities as the ringleader of a string of robberies, including the deadly 2017 robbery of La Placita market in Bowling Green, has been postponed for a month.
Jorge Caballero-Melgar, 36, of Nashville, was set to appear Aug. 2 in U.S. District Court to be sentenced on charges of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal re-entry after deportation.
Caballero-Melgar was accused of conspiring with four other people to carry out the March 17, 2017, robbery of La Placita on Morgantown Road in which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene.
On Friday, Caballero-Melgar’s attorney, Bryce Caldwell, filed a motion to postpone the sentencing hearing to allow him more time to complete a filing objecting to findings in Caballero-Melgar’s pre-sentence report.
In his motion, Caldwell said he had been doing “extensive preparation” for a murder trial in Daviess County that has since been rescheduled, and recent obligations in other cases combined with the complex nature of the La Placita case left him needing more time to prepare for Caballero-Melgar’s sentencing.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers entered an order Monday rescheduling the sentencing for Sept. 8.
At Caballero-Melgar’s trial this year, jurors heard testimony from co-defendants and law enforcement officials that outlined the extent of the conspiracy, which involved a total of 13 people planning and carrying out robberies in Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina over a period of nearly a year.
Co-defendant Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, who fired the shot that killed Cruz, testified at the trial that Caballero-Melgar had the idea to rob La Placita and provided him with a handgun for the crime.
Reyes-Martinez pleaded guilty to murder and other charges and faces a sentence of 17.5 to 35 years in prison.
Reyes-Martinez and other co-defendants described other robberies in which they participated, describing Caballero-Melgar’s role in each robbery as that of a lookout who would stay in touch with his co-defendants over the phone as they carried out each crime.
After each robbery, Caballero-Melgar received an equal share of money stolen from the targeted business, according to trial testimony.
Caballero-Melgar faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.
Jose Adan Mejia Varela, who robbed La Placita with Reyes-Martinez and fought with Cruz just inside the store’s entrance, has been sentenced to 12 years and two months in prison on charges of murder, robbery and other counts.
Lilian Duron and Estrellita Soto also pleaded guilty to a single count of robbery. Duron is serving a four-year sentence, and Soto has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.