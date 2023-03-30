A Bowling Green man who has admitted guilt to his role in three bank robberies will be sentenced next month by a federal judge.
Manuel G. Quiros, 60, will appear April 13 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to be sentenced on three counts of bank robbery.
The sentencing date was set during a telephone conference held Tuesday.
Quiros pleaded guilty to the charges last year, admitting to two robberies of German American Bank on Campbell Lane that occurred slightly more than five months apart, along with a third robbery at what was then BB&T on Nashville Road.
Federal prosecutors are recommending an 87-month prison sentence for Quiros, based on federal sentencing guidelines that factor in the nature of the criminal charges and any prior criminal history.
The first robbery of German American Bank occurred July 29, 2021, and involved the use of a fake bomb to threaten bank employees.
The Bowling Green Police Department received a report on that date that a man threatened to blow up the building and then stole money from the bank and left behind a suspicious package.
City police, with the assistance of FBI technicians, were able to determine that the package, which the robber claimed was an explosive device, was a decoy.
According to federal court records, Quiros took $50,000 in that robbery.
The second robbery occurred on Nov. 4, 2021, at what is now the Truist branch at 2750 Nashville Road.
During that incident, Quiros brandished a gun in his waistband and demanded money, ending up with $8,810, court records show.
Quiros robbed German American Bank a second time on Dec. 1, 2021, in an incident in which he reportedly entered the bank wearing a dark jacket, surgical mask, white gloves and a dark toboggan and implied he was armed as he demanded $80,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin said in a sentencing memorandum filed in January that Quiros claimed to have had a gun during that incident and to have shot a lady accidentally the previous day.
"The nature and circumstances of these offenses demonstrate that the defendant was a serial bank robber who was not opposed to using threats or weapons to get what he wanted," Yurchisin said in the sentencing memorandum.
Quiros was arrested the day after that incident after city police spoke with a bank manager who recognized the suspect's voice.
A witness to the robbery reported seeing the man leave the area in a maroon Honda Accord, and further investigation enabled police to find the car and tie it to Quiros.
Police executed a search warrant at Quiros' residence and found a large sum of cash and a ticket confirmation for a future flight bound for Miami, according to prior court testimony.
In addition to the prison sentence, the terms of the plea agreement call for Quiros to forfeit $60,669.70 that was seized by police and pay $88,810 in restitution.