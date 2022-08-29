Sentencing scheduled for a man who admitted guilt in a federal case involving child sexual exploitation has been postponed.
James Shelton, 66, was due to appear Monday in U.S. District Court to be sentenced on charges of transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
The hearing was postponed due to a scheduling conflict on the court’s calendar and will take place at a later date to be determined.
Shelton was charged following an FBI investigation into a series of images that were uploaded onto the website Jigidi, a Denmark-based site that allows users to upload pictures to be used in the making and sharing of jigsaw puzzles.
According to federal court records, a user, later identified as Shelton, uploaded 10 images containing child sexual abuse on the site between Sept. 12, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2020.
A site moderator reported the images to the Danish National Police.
In a sentencing memorandum filed this month, Shelton’s attorney, Alan Simpson, requested a five-year prison sentence for Sheldon, who faces up to 20 years behind bars.
Simpson argued that Shelton’s illegal conduct, “as disgusting as it is, is, and was, so uncharacteristic of the family man described” by family and friends in letters filed with the court.
Simpson said in the filing he has had conversations with Shelton about why he had come to face the criminal charges against him.
“That is the one question that he struggles with in answering,” Simpson said. “He is ashamed, remorseful and is seeking understanding of himself, and of his own behavior. His family has had those same discussions with him.”
The sentencing memorandum goes on to say that Simpson and Shelton believe that isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic “played a major role in affecting (Shelton’s) mental health” and there was no information revealed by the investigation to suggest that Shelton committed a physical assault or solicited sexual contact with a child.
There was also no proof that the illegal images were distributed elsewhere, Simpson said in the filing.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which use a defendant’s prior criminal history and the nature of the charges against him to calculate a potential sentence, recommend an incarceration period of 151-188 months for Shelton, according to Simpson’s memorandum.
A five-year sentence would be the mandatory minimum Shelton would be required to serve.
The Jigidi account containing the illegal images was linked to an email address that law enforcement learned was associated with Shelton, and further investigation enabled authorities to locate Shelton in Bowling Green.
During an interview with FBI agents, Shelton admitted downloading child pornography onto his phone and laptop, and more than 1,600 illegal images were found on three cellphones and a laptop later seized by agents, according to federal court records.