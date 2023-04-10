A Simpson County man faces several years in prison when he is sentenced April 17 in a federal drug case.
Adrian Nolan, 42, of Franklin, will appear in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on that date to be sentenced on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Two of the counts carry a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison, and Nolan is looking at a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account a defendant’s criminal conduct and prior criminal history, call in this instance for a sentence between 26 years, 10 months and 32 years, three months for Nolan, court records show.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday by Nolan’s attorney, federal public defender Angela Rea argues for Nolan to receive the minimum 15-year sentence.
Rea said that Nolan’s parents used drugs in his presence and he was raised by his grandmother, who now has cancer.
Nolan developed a drug dependency in childhood and his drug use escalated leading up to his arrest in Bowling Green on Dec. 31, 2019, Rea said in her memorandum.
“The fact that he is before this court facing a minimum sentence of 15 years is devastating, but not shocking, given this prior life experience,” Rea said in the filing. “A lifestyle involving narcotics has been familiar to him since he was a young child and witnessed his parents using drugs. As he grew up, he turned to the familiar, and that turn has cost him years of his life. Now, at forty-two years old, Mr. Nolan’s challenge is to begin to live a life that is not controlled by his past.”
According to federal court records, at the time of his arrest, Nolan was in possession of about 13.5 ounces of meth, about 89 grams of cocaine and a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.
Nolan was the subject of an active arrest warrant when law enforcement received a tip that he would be arriving at a parking lot outside Kroger on Campbell Lane on Dec. 31, 2019, to meet with the mother of their child.
According to prior court testimony, after surveillance was conducted, a Kentucky State Police trooper stopped Nolan for a traffic violation, resulting in his arrest after the discovery of the drugs and weapon.
