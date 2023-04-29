A Bowling Green business owner and one of his clients are set to be sentenced Monday in federal court for their part in a fraudulent scheme that illegally enriched them both.
Fejzuleh Avdic, 32, and Bridgett Burris, 49, have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single count of honest services fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky charged Avdic and Burris with the offense in 2021, and they both pleaded guilty a short time later.
According to court records, Avdic owned Stryker Logistics, a company that provided trucking services for aluminum manufacturer Constellium, for whom Burris worked.
Federal prosecutors said that Burris secretly enriched herself by soliciting and accepting payments from Avdic in exchange for him providing business to her company from Nov. 21, 2017 to Oct. 3, 2019.
In sentencing memorandums filed Thursday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell, the scheme is described as being hatched over a 2017 lunch meeting in which Avdic offered to pay $200 to Burris for each Constellium shipment awarded to Stryker.
“Normally, Burris would have solicited recommendations from other brokers, compared prices and found the best deal for Constellium,” Sewell said in a sentencing memorandum. “But not anymore.”
According to federal court records, Avdic paid Burris a total of $750,800 as part of the scheme, and Stryker Logistics received more than $14 million in contracts from Constellium.
Sewell said in a filing that Burris met with Avdic in September 2019 and told him which of his bids were too high or too low.
“(Burris) looked the other way as non-expedited shipments were billed at expedited rates,” Sewell said in the sentencing memorandum.
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 27-month prison sentence for Avdic and an unspecified amount of prison time for Burris.
Attorneys for both Avdic and Burris have requested a punishment that does not involve incarceration.
Avdic’s attorney, Alan Simpson, has requested the court to place Avdic on probation.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday, Simpson mentioned Avdic’s charitable contributions to the community, devotion to his family and lack of prior criminal history to support his argument for probation.
“The world, and certainly south-central Kentucky, is a better place with Mr. Avdic in it,” Simpson said in a memorandum filed Thursday. “From the inception of this investigation, Mr. Avdic stated categorically and unequivocally that ‘if I did something wrong, I want to make it right.’ ”
Simpson also said that he learned through his involvement in this case that, in Avdic’s home country of Bosnia, paying “commission” to someone like Burris was “done in the normal course of business.”
“Of course, ignorance of the law is no excuse,” Simpson said in the filing. “But, it at least provides some context to the actions of Mr. Avdic.”
Burris’ attorney, David Broderick, has also requested a downward departure from a recommended sentence of imprisonment.
A pre-sentence investigation completed for Burris suggests a prison term between 57-71 months, but Broderick disputes how that was calculated, arguing that the report overstates Burris’ prior criminal history and the sophistication of the scheme with Avdic.
Though both defendants were formally charged in 2021 and pleaded guilty within months, sentencing for both Avdic and Burris has been delayed for a year as attorneys have worked to determine how much in restitution their clients owe to Constellium.
According to court filings, neither the defendants nor Constellium have produced adequate records reflecting the financial loss to the company and a hearing was set for Friday to try to settle the matter.
Broderick and Simpson said in their sentencing memoranda that the available information in the case suggests that actual losses in the matter were passed on to Constellium’s customers. Simpson argued in his filing that Constellium has not proved it suffered any financial loss and that “it is not unreasonable to conclude that Constellium profited from these transactions.”